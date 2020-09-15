Buy the Basin campaign hoping to remind people to shop local

MIDLAND, Texas — Cha-ching!
That is the sound local business owners want to hear.
They do not just want to hear it, they need to hear it.
That is where #BuytheBasin comes in.
“We want to encourage folks to go out and spend and support locally,” John Trischetti, Midland Development Corporation Director, said.
Buy the Basin is a social media and marketing campaign that was launched by close to a dozen different chamber of commerce offices across West Texas including:
- Midland Chamber of Commerce
- Monahans Chamber of Commerce
- Andrews County Chamber of Commerce
- Artesia Chamber of Commerce
- Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce
- Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce
- Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce
- Hobbs Chamber of Commerce
- Kermit Chamber of Commerce
- Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce
“For every dollar that’s spent locally, two-thirds of those dollars stay here locally," Trischetti said. "That supports jobs or infrastructure, whereas a chain about 75-percent of that leaves town.”
Local entities, like Midland Development Corporation, have given money to get the campaign off the ground. They are also hoping to see a return in their investment.
They want people to stay in the Basin long-term.
“We’re interested in any intuitive that can help local businesses retain jobs," Trischetti said. "That’s so vital right now with the downturn in oil and gas...I mean those retail jobs, hair salon jobs, I mean all of that is so vital to our economy.”
While it might not seem like a big deal to shop locally, Trischetti explains it is a huge deal.
“You can make a difference, your dollar spent on local business is so much more impactful than a dollar that leaves this community," Trischetti said. "We all shop on Amazon and Walmart but if there are goods and services where you can make that conscious effort to shop local."
The Buy the Basin campaign goes on until December, just search #BuytheBasin on social media and you can find the local shops near you.
If you’re a local business owner and want to be part of Buy the Basin click here.