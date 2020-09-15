Buy the Basin campaign hoping to remind people to shop local

The social media and marketing campaign was launched by close to a dozen different Chamber of Commerce offices across West Texas.

MIDLAND, Texas — Cha-ching!

That is the sound local business owners want to hear.

They do not just want to hear it, they need to hear it.

That is where #BuytheBasin comes in.

Did you know that locally owned businesses participate more in their communities? Local businesses are invested in the... Posted by Buy the Basin on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

“We want to encourage folks to go out and spend and support locally,” John Trischetti, Midland Development Corporation Director, said.

Buy the Basin is a social media and marketing campaign that was launched by close to a dozen different chamber of commerce offices across West Texas including:

Midland Chamber of Commerce

Monahans Chamber of Commerce

Andrews County Chamber of Commerce

Artesia Chamber of Commerce

Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce

Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce

Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce

Hobbs Chamber of Commerce

Kermit Chamber of Commerce

Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce

“For every dollar that’s spent locally, two-thirds of those dollars stay here locally," Trischetti said. "That supports jobs or infrastructure, whereas a chain about 75-percent of that leaves town.”

Local entities, like Midland Development Corporation, have given money to get the campaign off the ground. They are also hoping to see a return in their investment.

They want people to stay in the Basin long-term.

BUY THE BASIN.TODAY We have created a few simple tools for your use in promoting Included in the Promo Pack is a printable sign for your window, logo, and digital badges for use in promoting through your website or social media. Let the Basin know you're open for business! Submit your photos for the campaign.

“We’re interested in any intuitive that can help local businesses retain jobs," Trischetti said. "That’s so vital right now with the downturn in oil and gas...I mean those retail jobs, hair salon jobs, I mean all of that is so vital to our economy.”

While it might not seem like a big deal to shop locally, Trischetti explains it is a huge deal.

“You can make a difference, your dollar spent on local business is so much more impactful than a dollar that leaves this community," Trischetti said. "We all shop on Amazon and Walmart but if there are goods and services where you can make that conscious effort to shop local."

The Buy the Basin campaign goes on until December, just search #BuytheBasin on social media and you can find the local shops near you.