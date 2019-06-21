MIDLAND, Texas — Finding a place to live in the Permian Basin is not easy. Now imagine buying a house here without seeing it in person first…well that’s exactly what the Rampton family did.

“We would just Facetime through the house, Ryan Rampton said. His wife Kristen adds, “They’re weren’t a ton of houses on the market that were in our price range, so we couldn’t be very picky”.

Caroll Nall, Permian Basin Board of Realtors, says agencies and builders can not keep up with the demand for new homes, leaving people with limited options.

Knowing this, the Rampton family made a full-price offer on the house the first day it hit the market.

“We even wrote a letter saying we have a family, and that we can see ourselves taking our daughter to the park there” Kristen noted. The sellers accepted the offer from the Ramptons.

Ryan says it was bizarre walking through a house that they owned, without ever seeing it before.

As the family continues to unpack and get ready for baby number two, due in October, they shared their opinion on buying a home sight unseen.

“I’d want to be able to walk through it and I don’t think I’d want to do it again” Ryan said.

Nall and other real estate experts in the area advise residents to visit a place in person before buying it.