MIDLAND, Texas — Today the $43 million dollar Barbara and George H.W. Bush Convention Center is finally open for business in downtown Midland.

The center is all set to bring revenue to our city.

“If you look at the total economic impact, because our job is to get people to come to Midland, spend money, stay in a hotel.. our estimated economic impact is about $6.4 million a year," said Brad Barnett, the Executive director Midland Chamber of Commerce.



The estimated amount of $6.4 million is almost double the amount the last convention center brought in.

On top of that Barnett says over 400 events are already booked for the year.

“First year we have over 160 events in the exhibit hall and 145 in the ballroom and I think 125 in the meeting room in the basement," said Barnett.

If you’re wondering about the connected Centennial Park, Barnett says once complete, it’s economic impact is predicted to be $3.5 million.

“We’re trying to shoot for a May 1 open on the park. Obviously with construction we’re being very careful, because depending what the winter is like, whether it’s too wet or too cold.. that’s a huge deal. And with construction, we’re talking about bringing in the spring about 120 new trees," said Barnett.

If you're eager to see the modern center yourself, they’re having tours of the three-level 76,949-square-foot facility just for you.

“We’ll be touring the main meeting places, just talking to people seeing if they want you know, we’re booking up very quickly. We encourage people to go to bushconventioncenter.com . The calendar is not completely up to date because we’re booking so quickly, we haven’t been able to keep up but we’re working on that," said Barnett.

