Tips for online shopping on tax free weekend

Here’s one more thing to check off your to-do list before school starts for back-to-school shopping.

TYLER, Texas — The countdown is on for the first day of school and starting tomorrow parents and teachers will have a chance to save a money while shopping for back to school.

We’re all trying to save a buck or two these days and with back to school just around the corner tax free weekend will be in full swing starting tomorrow.

Items like clothing, footwear, backpacks, and school supplies will be exempt from tax even if you shop online. But buyers, beware of scammers that will try to take advantage of you this weekend

"There may be a lot of fake websites, links that will take you to a fake website, unsolicited emails, text messages, things like that you really want to check them out before you send information or money because the scammers are going to be out there looking for just that," said Mechele Mills, President of the BBB of Central East Texas.

Make sure that when you’re shopping online, keep an eye out on delivery charge.

"So let's say you're purchasing something that's $95, and there's a $10 charge, you're going to be taxed on it, because including the delivery charge, it is over $100," Mills said.

According to the BBB, parents are expected to spend $111 billion dollars this school shopping season leaving parents scrambling for deals.

"Jeans are very expensive, so it’ll be nice knocking off the tax for it and stuff," said Klaryssa Morris, a shopper at Broadway Square Mall.

"Yea just school clothes in dress code stuff like that," added Samantha Gabriel, a shopper at Broadway Square Mall.

Another thing to keep in mind is to make sure your item is in stock to guarantee you have whatever items you need for your first day of class.

Computers and laptops won’t be included in this tax-free weekend, but many stores will have them on sale before the start of the new school year.