Class action settlement could pay you for buying chicken in the last decade

This class action alleges defendants and co-conspirators conspired and combined to fix, raise, maintain, and stabilize the price and supply of chicken products.

ST. LOUIS — If you bought chicken from the grocery store over the last decade, you could be in line for a cut of a $181 million class-action settlement.

A number of poultry producers were sued and accused of conspiring to restrict the supply and fix the price of chicken.

If you purchased any chicken product in the United States from January 1, 2009, through December 31, 2020, you may be eligible to receive money.

Here's a link where you can register: www.overchargedforchicken.com