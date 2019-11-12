ODESSA, Midland — Hail storm damage lawyers, Moore Law Firm, will be hosting two free legal advice meetings for the Midland and Odessa communities.

Advice will be given to those who have had claims denied, delayed, or have been underpaid by their insurance carriers.

Principal Attorney, J. Michael Moore expresses how, the goal is to educate the community of their rights as policy holders.

“Our goal is to educate members of the community about their rights as a policyholder and to try to give hardworking, everyday homeowners a fighting chance to get their homes fixed. It’s the same story we’ve heard for years: the insurance companies are always quick to take their premium payments but when it comes time to pay out their claims, the homeowners are always the ones left with the short end of the stick.”

If you are interested in attending this free legal event, the hail storm meeting will be held on Dec. 11 - Dec. 12 between 6P.M.-9P.M. at Country Inn Suites in Midland.