Here's why we continue to see grocery prices surge

HOUSTON — Why do grocery prices keep surging?

It was a trend we saw last year — the prices of meat, seafood and produce shot up 9% in 2021, according to CNN. And according to a research firm that watches prices, that trend is continuing in 2022.

Some big brands like Kraft Heinz, General Mills and Campbell soups are all raising prices on pantry staples. The reasons for the continuing surge should be familiar — supply chain issues, the labor shortage and of course COVID.

While the supply chain concerns are no longer making headlines, they still continue with the number of cargo ships parked off the California coast reaching a record high in January as 100 boats waited to unload.

Distributors are cutting deliveries because they just don’t have enough workers. That is making some items, like soft drinks, hard to find.

Manufacturers blame a shortage of everything, from sweeteners to bottles to workers out sick with COVID.

So how can you feed your family without breaking the bank?

Experts recommend planning ahead. Check out sales flyers, join loyalty programs and use more shelf-stable ingredients to avoid waste.