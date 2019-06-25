Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It's official: Amazon has announced that Prime Day will be July 15 and 16.

Prime Day is bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined; it is a global shopping event during which Amazon.com offers huge deals on many products. Those deals also create a “Prime Day effect” in which merchants of all sizes adjust prices in July to try compete.

I work as a consumer reporter for this TV station and as an official deal hunter for Amazon Live, and I also study Prime Day trends. Here's you need to know to save the most money through Prime Day:

1. When does Amazon Prime Day 2019 start? Prime Day 2019 will kick off at 12 a.m. PST / 3 a.m. EST on Monday, July 15. It will continue through Tuesday, July 16. This is Amazon's 5th annual Prime Day.

2. We'll have links to great deals for Prime Day even if Amazon.com crashes (again). Remember last year? Parts of Amazon.com crashed due to millions of people trying to simultaneously purchase the same products. The links to deals I shared on Prime Day last year were free from the crash and I promise to share back-up links this year in the event the main parts of Amazon become unusable for any periods of time. Sometimes the best deals are all active on the back packages of Amazon!

3. Just like last year, there are two different Amazon Prime Days happening simultaneously. The first Prime Day is created through a process by which Amazon auditions deals from merchants that sell on Amazon. These companies submit their potential Prime Day deals to Amazon weeks before Prime Day. If their deal meets stock and pricing criteria, it may be featured by Amazon. The second Prime Day is thousands of other merchants on Amazon who create their own sales independent from Amazon's lightning (flash sale) round-up. Few deal hunters know about both and I will have all of the insider information here.

4. Don’t use ANY shopping apps on Prime Day! Couponing / shopping apps will destroy your Prime Day. Most of the apps are based on the commission companies can score based on your purchase and the deals are organized accordingly. The deals I find are based upon your requests and the prior popularity of products. Let me make this the best Prime Day yet for you.

5. Don’t focus too much on tech! Amazon Prime Day 2019 will have as many tech deals as home essentials! While TV deals and the Echo products attract a lot of attention, Amazon will have just as many deals that include home goods ranging from sheet sets to pillows and even the top chef knife deal of the entire year.

6. Prime Day is global and that’s what makes it “bigger than Black Friday.” Whenever you hear a reminder of just how big “Prime Day” happens to be, remember that Black Friday is primarily an American event. Prime Day is celebrated in other countries and when Amazon pools all that traffic together, it’s one of the biggest global shopping events of the year, usually only behind the Singles Day, also known as the Day Of The 11s — a retail event that started in China and is designed to celebrate those who are single.

7. The best Prime Day deals are not just on the Amazon homepage. There are layers upon layers of additional pages and tabs within Amazon where some of the best deals are hidden or less accessible. We will have every major deal ranked and categorized so you can navigate directly toward the savings.

8. Beware of Prime Day scams! Third-party websites promising Prime Day deals early or sweepstake contests are generally bogus and unless we are flagging something as legit, please be very careful where you click. Please be equally wary of Prime Day phishing scams and emails in your inbox.

9. Some Prime Day deals are amazing, some are terrible. Amazon doesn't approve or select many of the Prime Day deals. Your prior search history determines a great deal of the content you will see. Don't blame Amazon if you're inundated with close organization deals on Prime Day. Clear your web history or cache if you want to access the best deals on your own.

10. You can't win Prime Day alone. Amazon is one of the largest stores and companies in the world. I am here to steer you toward the best savings. Bookmark our station website, like the DEALBOSS Facebook page and join me at Facebook.com/DEALBOSS at 8pm p.m. EST Sunday for a Facebook Live about Prime Day from inside Amazon!

