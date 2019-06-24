Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

You'll hear me say it dozens of times as we count down to the best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2019: Prime Day is not just about the best tech deals!

Year after year, as we inch closer to Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year, I find that the products that attract the most attention in various shopping categories on Amazon.com are highly practical, as compared to the products that shopper splurge on around the holidays and Black Friday. You can see it in Amazon.com's list of the most popular Prime Day 2018 products that has been circulating this morning. They include an Instant Pot, personal straw, drill and a Lightning cable.

If you think about it, when you shop on Black Friday or you're buying gifts closer to Christmas and Channukah, you're not shopping with the same practical mindset. Prime Day, which will have its official date announced very soon, typically happens around mid-July.

Think about what happens in your life during the summer. Perhaps you have travel, a family member on their way to college, you have yard work, DIY tasks, new hobbies, petcare, car care and related expenses. Many of the most successful Prime Day shoppers are people buying items they need at significantly discounted prices. You can always argue you need a new Fire tablet as much as you need to upgrade your pillow, but the data below suggests otherwise.

Below you will find a list of the most popular products for Prime Day 2018 based upon our viewer traffic, data supplied by retailers, manufacturers, distributors and additional insight from your clicks and email requests. This is what go you excited and these are some of the best deals you can expect this year.

A reminder that Amazon Prime members will save the most on Prime Day. Don't have an Amazon Prime subscription? Click here to try Prime for free for 30 days.



1) Weighted Blankets: The market is inundated with sub-par and potentially dangerous weighted blankets right now. You can expect the best deals leading in to Prime Day to appear as a flash sale between July 6-8. I test everything to make sure the products you see are the best in their class!

2) Robo Vacs: Imagine being able to score the highest performing robo vaccum and robo mop in the country for a third of what you would pay anywhere else. That will be reality July 10-12.

3) Laptops: Perhaps the traffic has more to do with the Prime Day overlapping to an extent with the back to school shopping season, but high performance laptop deals will be running rampant. My favorite deal of the year on a Lenovo laptop is expected to drop just before Prime Day on July 9 and also appear as a flash sale on Prime Day itself.

4) Pillows: No. That is not a typo. Pillows are some of the most popular deals with our viewers year after year. For the first and second Prime Days, pillows held the no. 1 spot in terms of popularity. It will be interesting to see how popular pillows are this year. The best pillows I've ever tested will be on sale for Prime Day beginning July 9th. Sheet sets are also extremely popular and some Prime Day listings have just appeared at the exact same pricing you'll see on Prime Day right here.

5) Televisions: While television price drops are not as plentiful on Prime Day as they are on Black Friday, they do exist and I will have them for you first. Cord cutting products are also expected to be very popular this Prime Day. This listing just went live on the top HDTV antenna for free TV and I'm told that this is the same pricing you will see on Prime Day.

Some of the other most popular products where we will see MANY huge deal drops include headphones, kitchen knives, patio sets, electric toothbrush (beyond popular last year and a huge part of Amazon's Live coverage), personal power devices and smartphone accessories.

Click the play button to learn some tricks and secrets and make this your best Prime Day yet!

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:



Who is Matt Granite?