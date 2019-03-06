Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $80 off Apple Watch 3 GPS with free shipping

Oh the beauty of bargains and SEO! Walmart has launched a big sale on the Apple Watch precisely eight hours before Apple is expected to announce new products and features at an annual conference.

SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization and Walmart's sale is an attempt to capitalize on people searching for "Apple" on Google.

Before we get to the deal, as a consumer reporter, let me explain to you what's happening right now. Apple's WWDC 2019 keynote address is guaranteed to attract millions of web searches. While Apple's upcoming announcement will have little to do with the Apple Watch, because so many journalists, customers and product manufacturers are searching for "Apple," Walmart's posting of a new sales page with that same term is bound to gain a boost in traffic.

The Apple Watch 3 is $80 off today and this $199.99 price is great value.

To quickly answer the question of how the Apple Watch 3 differs from the newly released Apple Watch 4, the major difference is in proportions. The Apple Watch 4 sports a slightly larger screen but it is also thicker than the Apple Watch 3. I've found speed differences negligible and both devices have access to the same apps.

I now wear an Apple watch despite my initial disdain toward the price. Being able to easily look at my wrist for a quick text or a glance at email is more discreet than reaching for my phone. When my smartphone was damaged, I was even able to make a phone call from my watch to tell family I was okay. I also use my Apple Watch to track my smartphone when I misplace it. For tracking steps, counting calories, keeping an eye on your heart, sleep and other key health components, the Apple Watch shines when it's on sale.

Today's deal makes the Apple Watch a great potential gift for Father's Day or perhaps a nice way to treat yourself. The Apple Watch is by now means an essential but it's a practical accessory if you can stomach the price.

BUY IT NOW: $80 off Apple Watch 3 GPS with free shipping

Was: $279.99

Now: $199.00

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:



Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.





