You've got to be kidding me! Those were the words out of my mouth when I saw this product at the lifestyle expo inside the Consumer Electronics Show.

A towel that stays cold? Why would I want that?

Of course, that was in January.

This is now. I've found that this towel provides instant relief from humidity, sweltering heat and temporary relief when I get a headache (like while I break boxes outside for recycling and prepare for Amazon Prime Day). For those hot days at the park, my now one-year-old daughter can enjoy her own personal cooler climate when I can't find enough shade. If you work out, tailgate or find yourself on the sidelines watching a sporting event for your kids, this could be your favorite product this summer.

If you've ever avoided walking the dog due to the heat or you mowing the lawn, the Cool Hydra ICE Towel provides instant relief draped around your neck. With all of the concerns over heat stroke and raised body temperatures, we all know the benefits of a cold compress. Now imagine that compress staying cool for hours. It can be your best friend while you garden, camp or hike.

The Cool Hydra ICE Towels have a similar composition to what you might find in a pillow that stays cool for the duration of the night. Simply soak the towel and then snap it a few times and the cooling effect is immediately noticeable.

Ideal for athletes, anyone who works outside and our summer weather, the sale price on the towels today makes things even more attractive. Click the play button to see the towels in action (you'll notice my daughter loves them too).

Features of the Cool Hydra ICE Towel:

Ideal for helping anyone battle the heat.

Perfect for tailgating, watching outdoor concerts and sporting events.

Beneficial for athletes, outdoor workers and any workout inside or out.

Can be used to help senior citizens, pets and people of all ages cool off.

Feels like your own personal air conditioner on the go.

100% irritation and chemical-free.

Can help provide temporary relief from headaches or migraines.

Was: $39.99

Now: $16.99

