Mother's Day only happens once a year, so you want to make sure Mother's Day breakfast is special for the mom in your life. That can be a challenge if you don't know the difference between a mimosa and a Bellini. (A mimosa is orange juice-based, a Bellini is peach juice-based.)

Fortunately, Tropicana is here to help.

The juice brand will offer its first Mother's Day breakfast hotline from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. EST Sunday. During those hours the kitchen-challenged can call 1-800-2TROPMOM to get their breakfast questions answered. (That's 1-800-287-67666, which Tropicana confirmed is the correct number.)

"Tropicana knows a thing or two about its breakfast tray companions, and wants to give people a helping hand in the Mother’s Day brunch preparations," a Tropicana presss release states. "What’s the ratio of OJ to bubbly in a mimosa? What should I serve my mom for a special holiday brunch? How do I make the perfect scrambled eggs?

"If you were thinking of asking Mom, pick up the phone and dial 1-800-2TROPMOM and ask the experts instead," the press release states.

The cooking hotline is not a new idea. Butterball has been answering holiday calls with turkey questions since 1981. It now responds to more than 100,000 calls through its hotline, and it can answer questions via Amazon's Alexa service.

