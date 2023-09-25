Ford pausing construction of Michigan battery plant amid contract talks with auto workers union

When plans were announced in February, officials said the $3.5 billion plant would bring 2,500 jobs.

MARSHALL, Michigan — Ford Motor Co. said Monday that it's pausing construction of a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall until it is confident it can run the factory competitively.

The move comes as the company is in the midst of national contract talks with the United Auto Workers union, which wants to represent workers at battery factories and win them top wages.

Ford announced plans to build the plant in February, employing about 2,500 workers to make lower-cost batteries for a variety of new and existing vehicles.

But Ford spokesman TR Reid confirmed Monday that plant construction has been paused and spending has been limited on it.

“There are a number of considerations,” he said in an email. “We haven't made any final decision about the planned investment there.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.