Two of the largest university systems in the country join the Permian Strategic Partnership

Texas Tech University and University of Texas join the PSP as its 23rd and 24th members, bringing academic resources to the coalition

MIDLAND, Texas — As the organization's first non-industry members, Texas Tech University and University of Texas make history in joining the Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP).

“The University of Texas and Texas Tech University systems joining the Permian Strategic Partnership is a watershed moment for not only our organization but for the entire Permian Basin,” Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Donald Evans, chairman of the PSP, said in a press release. “With two of the premier university systems in Texas – and the country – joining our ranks, education and economic opportunity will grow exponentially for thousands across the Basin. I would like to thank the UT System and TTU System’s boards of regents, including Chancellor Milliken and Chancellor Mitchell, for their support, leadership and commitment to the Permian Strategic Partnership and expanding educational and healthcare access across the Permian Basin.”

TTU and UT will bring academic resources and expertise to the coalition.

The two universities join a roster of 22, which are some of the top oil and gas industries dedicated to developing resources in the Permian Basin and to improving quality of life.

The PSP has committed over $145 million in member company contributions. That money has been leveraged into over $1 billion in collective investments across the Permian Basin for impacting education, healthcare, workforce development and road safety.