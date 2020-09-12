'They're set up to con you’ | This is the scheme most reported to the BBB

SAN ANTONIO — A pet may seem like a good gift this holiday season, but according to the Better Business Bureau, a staggering number of online pet sale listings are made up. Nancy Lemieux and Andy Bores are two of the several people who have lost hundreds of dollars to online pet schemes. For Lemieux, it started with an email inquiring about a female toy poodle after her two dogs she had for a decade, Ruby Rose and Lucy Lou, died in March and September respectively. “That's where their scam starts, is at the heartstrings of people,” Lemieux said. Lemieux and the seller, PoodleBreed.com , exchanged emails before the seller informed her she could pay through Zelle, Venmo or Walmart services. Lemieux pushed back at the request, noting it’s not an app to give money to strangers. She asked whether she could use PayPal, but the seller responded that she can use the methods indicated, “or we can put the puppy back in the available list.” The seller continued, "I am giving out this puppy ro you do I know you? So you can't say Zelle is for people you know only that is very wrong.” Lemieux said she eventually sent $509 to the Zelle user and received a Bill of Sale. But, shortly after the transaction, she said the seller asked for $950 to ship the dog. “It was crazy because they had to have $950 up front to ship the puppy for insurance when the puppy didn't even cost $500,” Lemieux said. Lemieux refused to pay the additional funds and the dog never arrived despite empty anecdotes about the dog being abandoned at the airport. E-mails to the seller were not returned. KENS 5 called the individual to whom Lemieux sent the funds through Zelle. The man who answered said he was not aware of the scheme and hung up. A reverse image search revealed some of the images of the "available pets” on the website, which were all listed as less than three months old, first appeared on the internet years prior.

The same thing happened to Andy Bores, though through a different website. Bores said he was shopping for a dog for his son who lives with Down syndrome for Christmas. He found a website, friendlygoldendoodlehome.com, which has since gone black, selling dogs for $800.



Like Lemieux, he paid the seller using Zelle. Shortly after, they requested an additional $1,700 for medical fees. Bores said he attempted paying through Zelle, which stopped the transaction. He said he tried again through Western Union, which also froze the transaction because he said he was told the funds were coming from a “high scam area.” While out $800, Bores said he was grateful the two services stopped him from sending any more money.



"I got a picture,” Bores said of the $800 he paid. "I paid for a picture, that's all I did.”



Bores said the dogs were advertised at 50% off for the holidays and said the deep discount should have been the first red flag. He said in hindsight, he would have communicated with the seller via phone and not handed over his money until he saw the dog himself.



Bores never received the dog and had to break the news to his son, who was disappointed. Bores said he’s since found a reputable breeder.



Jason Meza, regional director at the Better Business Bureau, said pet schemes are the most reported type of scheme. According to Meza, 80% of online pet sale listings are fraudulent.



"That's 8 out of the 10 ads that come through, or sponsored — they're usually fake,” Meza said. "They're set up to con you.”



Much like Lemieux and Bores, Meza said the schemers target people with shipping fees.



"They really want the pet and they end up getting caught in the shipping scenario,” Meza said. "That’s where the scam exists and trying to get the pet to you even though you haven't seen it. So that's where the actual scam perpetrates is, 'Oh, we need an extra crate. We need more food. They're stuck at the airport. Let's continue this scam. We need more money.’"



Meza recommended steering clear of the internet when it comes to purchasing pets and looking locally. If you do decide to purchase online, he advised against purchasing from sellers who do not accept Pay Pal without the “friends and family” option or credit card. Meza explained PayPal "friends and family" removes refund protection and how credit cards often offer additional protections from fraudulent charges.