Some Midland businesses are being negatively impacted by mold

A string of businesses located on Andrews Highway received a notice that a portion of the building they work from has mold, meaning they must move by Dec. 31.

MIDLAND, Texas — Some business owners in Midland are still shocked that a portion of the building they work from is being impacted by mold.

The colorful buildings are impossible to miss driving down Andrews Highway. They are located next to Taco Villa and Chick-fil-A.

NewsWest 9 spoke with a business owner that is being affected by the mold in the building.

"About a week ago, the management company that manages the property came down and visited with all the store owners," said LS JR, owner of Shoe Bliss. "They informed us and handed us a waiver informing us that they located black mold on the property."

The notice the tenants received is pictured below. The document says that by signing, the tenant assumes all risk in connection with the presence of mold.

The letter also states tenants agree to vacate the premises by Dec. 31, 2021.

JR said he hopes to get some type of compensation, especially since his business was just starting.

"I moved in about a month ago and signed my lease," said JR. "I believe that someone had to be aware of this property being infested with black mold. They allowed me to sign my lease and within a month, they came and told me to vacate the property."

JR told NewsWest 9 he plans to stay in Midland, but wishes that he did not have to relocate.

"We were all somewhat devastated from this knowing the fact that we came into business to create a living for ourselves and our family," said JR. "I understand the nature of what is going on, but its kind of depressing to be in this position after spending an exorbitant amount of money to open a business."