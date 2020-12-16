Midland City Council allocates $1M of CARES Act funding to small business programs

Businesses with 20 employees or less will be eligible to receive up to $10,000 in funding.

MIDLAND, Texas — "I'm getting phone calls every day from businesses that are needy that are looking for funding. There are businesses, just like we have individuals and human beings that are dying every day," Enrique Romero, Midessa group managing partner said.



On Tuesday, the Midland City Council heard that cry.



A cry was for help, it was loud and clear. Small businesses are struggling to survive the pandemic.

Midland City Council is hoping to alleviate some of that need by allocating $1,000,000 of CARES Act funding for small business owners.



"Utilities for your business, it can go towards staff support, it can go towards additional PPE," Isaac Garnett, community development manager, city of Midland said.



The city is partnering with Midland College to collect applications and assess financials. Businesses with 20 employees or less will be eligible to receive up to $10,000 in funding.

Businesses must have at or under $1,000,000 of revenues, tax documentation and they have to have been conducting business since March 27, 2019.

Businesses that have used previous PPE or PPP loans are not excluded from this program.

The allocation will help support 96 businesses within Midland city limits.

"We're trying to establish checks and balances along the way to make assurances to the council and to the public that one, the program is working as it's supposed to and that we are doing what we say we're supposed to do with tax dollars," Garnett said.



"If we can do anything to support you or keep you on staff, that is tremendous to your livelihood," Garnett said.

The City of Midland said they are planning to meet with Midland College to go over details later this week. They hope to open up applications as soon as next week.



The City of Midland said all information regarding filling out this application will be clearly marked on their website and social media pages in the coming week.



Once applications are up, for further questions about this program you can call the Midland College Cogdell learning center at 432-684-4100.