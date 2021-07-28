Local businesses react to new CDC mask guidelines

Bird Box Gifts is taking a customer service approach.

MIDLAND, Texas — The new CDC mask guidelines mean business owners have to once again make big decisions about protecting themselves and customers.

Bird Box Gifts, a local gift shop, has been taking a customer-first approach to masks.

"We always try to make our customer comfortable," Ben Spencer, owner of the shop said. "If they're at the level in which they need to wear a mask to feel comfortable and safe, then we're going to make sure that's available for them and we will respect that by also wearing our mask. We're not going to enforce it because our local government is choosing not to enforce it, but we want to be respectful."

The CDC's new guidelines recommend that if you're in a high transmission area, you should continue to wear a mask.

"One of the nice things about the CDC guidelines, is that's what they are, they're guidelines," Spencer said. "They're recommendations, and the states and municipalities get to choose what's right for those states and those municipalities."

Texas does not require people to wear masks, whether they are vaccinated or not.

Bird Box has plenty of options to get products to customers online or through their social media pages.

The shop's main goal is to support the community and make their customers feel welcome.