Local businesses hope Texas' tax-free weekend will bring big sales

Midland Chamber says this year might not generate as much revenue or foot traffic, while some local businesses will be offering curbside.

MIDLAND, Texas — Businesses in the Permian Basin are hoping to hear the sound of their cash register for the next few days.

After months of stay at home orders, mask mandates and social distancing, retailers and business owners are ready to make some big sales this weekend.

"It's usually still a boost for the retailers because of the volume that they're able to do. It generates a lot of buzz and excitement for people," said Nellwyn Barnett, Midland Chamber executive vice president.

Tax-free weekend is the time when a lot of families gear up for the school year.

This year everyone is having to get a little creative before the big bucks roll in.

"I think this year's going to be unusual, I don't know that it's going to generate quite as much revenue or quite frankly foot traffic in the stores simply because our district is going to be delaying in-person starts," Barnett said.

Stores like Pink Mint Boutique in Odessa and Willow Boutique in Midland are offering free home delivery and curbside pickup if you're still not comfortable shopping in person.

"I'm hoping the tax free weekend offers new customers to come in who maybe haven't been to Willow before, but I'm also really hoping that Midlanders in general shop small business," Angela Glenn, owner of Willow Boutique said.

"Everybody needs jeans for back to school," Glenn said.