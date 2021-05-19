Empire Petroleum acquires ExxonMobil oil and gas assets in New Mexico

The sale has a price tag over $16 million.

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — In a sale with a price tag over $16 million, Empire Petroleum Corporation acquired oil and gas assets in Lea County, New Mexico from ExxonMobil Corporation.

The assets include around 700 wells and approximately 40,000 net acres of land.

This will be Empire's first filing in New Mexico. The company is already active in four other states, including Texas.

The newly acquired properties are expected to produce approximately 1,100 barrels of oil a day.