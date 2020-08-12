Musk Foundation moves to Austin, adding another sign Elon Musk may move to Texas

It's the latest piece of evidence that the billionaire could be moving to the Lone Star State.

AUSTIN, Texas — As rumors swirl that Elon Musk may move to Texas, a new report shows that the move may be imminent.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the Musk Foundation has relocated to Austin from California.

The report states the private foundation created an entity in Austin over the summer. According to a certificate of merger filed with the Texas Secretary of State in October, the two merged and the surviving entity is located in the downtown area.

It's the latest piece of evidence that the billionaire is headed over to the Lone Star State.

Back in July, Tesla announced it chose Austin as the destination for its $1 billion Gigafactory that will employ about 5,000 jobs. Construction has already started on the factory that's located on more than 2,000 acres of land off Texas 130 and Harold Green Road in southeastern Travis County.

According to a CNBC report, Musk told some of his closest friends that he's planning to move to Texas. The report didn't specify where in Texas exactly.

While there are currently no records of change in Musk's residence, Gov. Greg Abbott told CNBC's "Squawk Box" back in July that he already changed his driver's license from California to Texas.

So, why the move?

The change would save the billionaire a hefty amount of money. The CEO would save billions of dollars in taxes. Texas does not have a state income tax, while California has one of the highest in the U.S.

Tesla's CEO isn't the only tech mogul eyeing Austin. Dropbox CEO Drew Houston is reportedly moving to Austin from Silicon Valley.