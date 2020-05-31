ANDREWS, Texas — Are you a local business owner? Are you looking for a way to promote your business?

Recently, the Andrews Economic Corporation Development announced an opportunity for local businesses to join with the AECD in partnership to promote and publicize the city of Andrews as a great place to start or grow a business.

Businesses interested in joining in the partnership with AECD, will be eligible for receiving $2,000 for promoting Andrews.

Those eligible for partnership, include all retail businesses, restaurants, personal care businesses, and health/wellness businesses.

Those selected to become promotional partners will be chosen on a first-come first-serve basis.

Priority will especially be given to businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on how to become a promotional partner, click here.