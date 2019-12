ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Utility District says they are experiencing a major water leak that happened around 6:50 a.m. Monday.

Tommy Ervin, ECUD president, says the leak is affecting areas south of 42nd St. and east of Loop 338.

Water crews are working on the supply line now.

Ervin says water supply is going to be very restricted the rest of the day and to expect low water pressure, or no water at all.