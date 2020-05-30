TEXAS, USA — The Texas Education Agency recently started accepting nominations for its State Board of Education’s 2020 Heroes for Children Award, in honor of those who dedicate their time to help children with their educational needs.

This annual award is given out to volunteers every year.

Those recognized include volunteers who mentor children, assist teachers, organize fundraisers, spearhead bond campaigns, and much more.

This year the chosen winner will be honored with the Heroes for Children Award in Austin, TX, with a plaque and resolution being given at the award ceremony.

An engraved plaque with the winner's name on it will also be placed in the SBOE board room.

If you know someone who deserves the honor of being recognized as a hero for children, click here for more information on how to nominate them.