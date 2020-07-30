VisitMidland joins "Buy the Basin" campaign to encourage keeping dollars local

MIDLAND, Texas — VisitMidland has officially joined the "Buy the Basin campaign."
The campaign urges residents to buy local whenever possible with eating, playing, and shopping.
Being part of the campaign, VisitMidland also plans on introducing a "Staycation" concept, to encourage Permian Basin residents to visit hotels, restaurants, nature centers, art attractions, and entertainment venues in Midland.
VisitMidland Marketing Director Lindsey White has expressed excitement in joining the campaign.
“We are excited to join the ‘Buy the Basin’ campaign. Our role in the campaign is a little different because we are encouraging people in the Basin to explore in their own backyard right now. There are so many things to discover in your own hometown during this time when travel is difficult and it is just one more way to keep the dollars circulating in the Permian Basin.”
The Midland and Odessa Chambers are taking on the campaign in great enthusiasm, with the support of the City of Midland, VisitMidland, Medical Center Health System, the Midland Development Corporation, Monahans Chamber of Commerce and the Odessa Development Corporation.