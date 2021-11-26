Here's when UPS suggests you should ship your Christmas packages

There's no time like now to get a jump start on your Christmas gift shopping.
UPS said its "peak season" is about to begin and you're going to want to be aware of the best time to send gifts in order for them to arrive before or on Christmas day. And with the latest supply chain shortage, you're actually going to want to send your packages as soon as possible.
RELATED: Shoppers can expect fewer deals this holiday shopping season because of supply chain issues
When to send your Christmas packages
*The last days to ship for Dec. 24 delivery:
UPS Domestic Shipping
- UPS 3 Day Select — Dec. 21
- UPS 2nd Day Air — Dec. 22
- UPS Next Day Air — Dec. 23
U.S. to Canada
- UPS Worldwide Expedited — Dec. 21
- UPS Worldwide Express — Dec. 23
U.S. to Mexico
- UPS Worldwide Expedited — Dec. 21
- UPS Worldwide Express — Dec. 22
'Shop early, ship early'
UPS said it expects supply chain congestion this holiday season as a result of several factors. For these reasons, the parcel service suggests these tips to make sure your holiday goes on without a scratch.
- Shop sooner than later — UPS suggests doing your shopping now. Take advantage of the early holiday sales and buy while supplies are available.
- Pack and ship things pronto — Once you purchase your gifts, get them shipped early to avoid any potential winter weather delays
- Have a backup plan — in the off chance, the gift you want is not available or can't get it mailed in time, purchase things like gift cards, services or event tickets.
- Know the deadlines — it's important to know the deadlines for shipping to friends and family from your area or around the world. Mark your calendars!
- Share these tips — Let your family and friends know when to ship gifts so everyone gets the gifts they want on time.