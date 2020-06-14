LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets recently announced its plan to commit $5 million to social justice organizations as well as those on the front lines fighting for equality.

The company announced that the money will be split among several different organizations and initiatives. These organizations include:

A $2 million donation toward the social justice efforts of The NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the National Urban League from the company and Albertsons Companies Foundation

A $1 million donation toward the company’s African American Associate Resource Group’s efforts to partner with local organizations who are working to support communities and neighborhood actions throughout our market areas

A $1 million reserve fund for social justice and diversity initiatives in the future, including community outreach, supplier diversity, and ongoing education. Another $1 million was donated to local initiatives in a division-specific area.

Along with donating money to the social justice organizations, United Supermarkets will also discuss with leadership about the tools provided to have conversations on the social justice topic.

President Sidney Hopper expressed how open discussion is important during the historic fight for equality.

“Now more than ever, we want to foster an environment of open communication. As we traverse a historic time in the fight for equality, the United Family wants to do our part to improve our communities for everyone. That means creating a space where our team members and leadership can speak frankly about issues we are facing today.”