ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida police officer "pulled over" his 10-month-old daughter for "driving on the wrong side of the road," and the video has since gone viral.

Orlando Police Officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work when he spotted the toddler riding her stroller car, driving against traffic.

He did what every responsible officer would do and pulled her over.

When Officer Kipp asked his daughter for her license and registration, she laughed in his face. That's when Kipp told the little girl, this is a serious matter.

"License, registration and proof of insurance please," Kipp is heard saying. "You don't have a driver's license? I don't think this is a laughing matter."

It appears as if her smile melted Daddy's heart, because he eventually let her go with just a warning.