ODESSA, Midland — The spirit of giving didn't just end with Christmas.

Recently, Albertsons Market, Market Street, and United Supermarkets across West Texas kicked off the annual Souper Bowl of Caring.

The event which is being held from Jan. 6 - Feb. 2, 2020, gives guests the opportunity to purchase a $10 prepackaged bag of non-perishable food.

The donations will contribute to more than 64,000 meals in West Texas .

Donations can be made at the locations below:

United Supermarkets - 2302 Lubbock Hwy., Lamesa, TX. 79331

Market Street - 4950 E. 42nd St., Odessa, TX. 79762

Albertsons Market - 2751 County Rd., W. Odessa, TX. 79764

Albertsons Market - 1350 E. 8th St., Odessa, TX. 79761

Market St. - 4706 N. Midkiff Rd., Midland, TX. 79705

Albertsons Market - 1002 Andrews Hwy., Midland, TX. 79701

Albertsons Market - 3317 N. Midland Dr., Midland, TX. 79703

United Supermarkets - 111 SE 2nd St., Seminole, TX. 79360