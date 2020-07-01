ODESSA, Midland — The spirit of giving didn't just end with Christmas.
Recently, Albertsons Market, Market Street, and United Supermarkets across West Texas kicked off the annual Souper Bowl of Caring.
The event which is being held from Jan. 6 - Feb. 2, 2020, gives guests the opportunity to purchase a $10 prepackaged bag of non-perishable food.
The donations will contribute to more than 64,000 meals in West Texas .
Donations can be made at the locations below:
United Supermarkets - 2302 Lubbock Hwy., Lamesa, TX. 79331
Market Street - 4950 E. 42nd St., Odessa, TX. 79762
Albertsons Market - 2751 County Rd., W. Odessa, TX. 79764
Albertsons Market - 1350 E. 8th St., Odessa, TX. 79761
Market St. - 4706 N. Midkiff Rd., Midland, TX. 79705
Albertsons Market - 1002 Andrews Hwy., Midland, TX. 79701
Albertsons Market - 3317 N. Midland Dr., Midland, TX. 79703
United Supermarkets - 111 SE 2nd St., Seminole, TX. 79360