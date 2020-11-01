ODESSA, Midland — If you have been wanting to live a healthier lifestyle, then attending the Eat Well Live Well Expo, may be for you.

Market Street kicked off its Eat Well Live Well Expo on Jan. 11, with the plan to reach those who want to learn how to eat healthily.

Along with learning how to eat healthily, guests will have the chance to explore various food demonstrations as well as learn about hand-picked products.

Guests will also be able to find intrigue when talking to registered dietitians about living 80/20 in 2020, which is a program encouraging those interested in dieting to eat mindfully 80 percent of the time and indulge only 20 percent of the time.

So, if you are wanting to get on track with a new way of eating then, the Expo will continue through Jan. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m at the Midland and Odessa Market Street.

You can visit the following locations:

Market Street - 4706 N. Midkiff Rd., Midland, TX.

Market Street - 4950 E. 42nd St., Odessa, TX.