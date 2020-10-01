MIDLAND, Texas — If you're a woman in the process of becoming an entrepreneur or building a business in the Permian basin, there's one organization that can help you out.

It's called The Connect Network. On January 9th, The Connect Network held its second annual conference at the Petroleum Club of Midland to kick off the new year.

"We fortunately get to be the keynote speakers," said Becky McCraney co- owner of Miss Cayce's Christmas Store.

After 36 years of business, co-owners Becky McCraney and Kathy Harrison had endless tips and advice for hundreds of women looking to grow their careers.

"Kathy and I have a statement that we feel like describes Miss Cayce's and what we achieve or try to achieve. It's create, inspire, educate to decorate. I would encourage someone to think about what kind of statement what they want to make, and how would they fill it because we create a beautiful store," said McCraney.

"And with that, we want to inspire those that come in to want to have a little piece of that in their home. They can look at what we've done and learn from it. Then we went to educate them with the tools and techniques that they need to bring that into their home," said Harrison.

"This is my business partner, the best business partner ever. We created The Connect Network to inspire, influence and network with women in business, female entrepreneurs, stay at home moms, employers, employees. We just wanted to bring everyone together to be able to network and be inspired and grow their businesses and their confidence," said Natalie Cargile, founder of The Connect Network.

"When you join the network you're a part of the mastermind group and every month they have a professional in their industry come and teach and talk to you and you can learn. We did an Instagram one with someone it was amazing how a Instagram Luis up after that. So we just love it we love being a part of it," said McCraney.

And without connections, co- founder Shonna Garcia says a business will fail and never reach it's full potential.

"I think today's society is not just a one salary home. Living in a booming town is expensive, so it takes two incomes and it does take sometimes women too and women want to excel," said Garcia.

"A lot of women in our town locally marry well, but if you're driven you can't marry away drive. So there's always opportunity to work from home, be your best, build your confidence. It's more than money, it's in here but it's being able to give back to your community and help other people level up their mindset," said Cargile.