TEXAS, USA — Texas sure does love its teachers!

According to a survey from Brainly, the world's largest peer-to-peer learning community, Texas ranks fifth in 'Teacher Appreciation' rankings.

1,000 Americans were polled to find out which state had the most appreciation for its educators.

The rankings are as follows:

#1. Indiana- 100

#2. Mississippi- 100

#3. Nevada- 98

#4. Virginia- 98

#5. Texas- 97

The survey also found that English teachers are the top favorite, followed by Math, Arts, Science, and History teachers.

Additionally, 62% of students keep in touch with their favorite teachers after leaving school.

Every May, teachers are recognized for their contributions and the significant impact they have, during Teach Appreciation Week, May 6 through 10.

Teacher Appreciation Day falls on May 7.