TEXAS, USA — Cow...Pigs...Chickens. What do all of these animals have in common?

They can all be found on a farm.

If you have always wanted to know how farmers get through their day to day tasks on farms, then taking a farm tour may answer all of your questions.

On the tour, you will get to see farmers feed the animals, process eggs, and grain the farm, along with many other things.

So if you want to see the day to day life of a farmer, click here.