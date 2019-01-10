AUSTIN, Texas — Pecan growers and enthusiasts turned out at the Texas State Capitol on Tuesday morning for the 100th anniversary of the pecan tree being named the Texas State Tree.

The date also marks the first day of Texas Pecan Month, which the Texas Pecan Board used as an opportunity to release the results of a new survey.

The survey showed pecan pie was ranked as the sixth-most “Texas” food at 61%, with Tex-Mex (83%), barbecue (82%), chicken fried steak (67%), chili (63%) and fajitas (62%) taking the top spots.

The survey also revealed Texans’ preferred way to pronounce the much-loved nut, with 41% of respondents choosing “pih-kahn,” followed by “puh-kahn” at 34%.

However, “pee-can” was the top pronunciation choice of respondents aged 18-22. Could the state’s pronunciation see a generational shift? If the results of the survey are an indication, it certainly pee-can!

RELATED: Celebrating National Pecan Day at a farm in Bastrop County

RELATED: Austinites go nuts for pecan cracking service

The celebration on Tuesday also included a gubernatorial proclamation and stories from Texas pecan growers.

"Texas has had a long love affair with pecans, and we aren't surprised, but of course thrilled, to see how much Texans love pecans," said Bob Whitney, executive director of the Texas Pecan Board, in a statement. "As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of our State Tree, we hope every Texan will embrace Texas Pecan Month and reconnect with what is the only truly native nut to America and indeed Texas."

RELATED: High-priced pecans attract thieves along Texas border

While we might disagree on our pronunciation, we can all agree – Texans are nuts for pecans!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Jury finds Amber Guyger guilty of murder in shooting death of Botham Jean

Pompeo accuses House Democrats of bullying in impeachment probe

Georgia university system agrees to cover transgender healthcare