TEXAS, USA — Staying active during the COVID-19 pandemic can be a struggle, especially as gyms across the country are shut down.

Local dance and cheer studios are emphasizing how important it is to stay healthy, especially now even though you might not feel like it.

"Get up in the morning, don't just lay in the bed all day because that's when it seems like it's attacking. But if you're attacking and making sure that your body's in shape, hey, we're ready to fight this virus and get through it, get back to school, get back to the real world," said Welton Blaylock, owner of Shout Cheerleading.

Facilities in Midland and Odessa are making adjustments so they can continue to exercise with their students.

"We have had to adjust a little bit. We have a limited amount of space, since it is on a video we are having to have a limited amount of space so a lot of it is we give them feedback, they can video themselves doing it after we're done with class and they can send it to us," said Tammie Locklar, owner of Tammie Locklar's Dance Studio.

Some studios have even been posting daily videos to challenge people to dance and change things up.

Dancing can be a fun unique way to work out, particularly in the abscence of the machines we are used to in gyms.

"Dance has been everything in my life. I think it teaches hard work and dedication and just putting one step in front of the other. It's hard every day, but you keep working on it and you will be rewarded," said Kristen Hollimon, owner of Absolute Dance Studio.

