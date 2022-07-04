Six Flags Fiesta Texas to open world's steepest dive roller coaster

KENS 5 previously reported on the roller coaster in July of 2021. Now, guests can spend their summer on the new ride.

SAN ANTONIO — If you love roller coasters, then keep reading.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is debuting the "world’s steepest dive roller coaster," called Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger, on July 30.

It features a cliffhanger hold which suspends riders as they face straight down at a 95-degree, beyond-vertical drop, then releases them moments later into a terrifying 150-foot dive, the press release says.

"With eight intense elements including dramatic inversions and extreme airtime, it will quickly become a fan favorite,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert.

"As guests enter the ride queue, they will be immersed in the story of Dr. Diabolical and her evil quest to create menacing creatures to frighten the world. To give her creations life, Dr. Diabolical constructed a machine to capture the essence of human adrenaline and fear," the release says.

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger features three 21-passenger trains as riders reach a height of 15 stories, then pause face-first before diving at 60 MPH.