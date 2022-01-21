Winter blues and seasonal depression during these cold months

During colder and shorter winter months, people tend to experience winter blues or seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Symptoms can range from moodiness to fatigue.

TEXAS, USA — When the days get shorter and a whole lot colder, you may find yourself getting the winter blues. It's when you start feeling more sad, depressed or even fatigue during the coldest and darkest months of the year. Winter days are usually shorter and also limit the amount of time our bodies are exposed to Sun. So we produce less serotonin, the hormone that stabilizes our mood and feelings.

Now with the presence of the pandemic, these feelings are just heightened. Researchers also find that during this time of the year nearly 10 million Americans are affected by Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). It's a form of depression felt during this time of the year where you may feel moody or low energy. However, symptoms do tend to resolve by the Spring time.

Whether it the winter blues or SAD, health professional say these both can affect anyone's mental health. “The demographic of adolescents are kind of more susceptible to the isolation, because developmentally that's human beings are integrating into their community. If you're a parent of an adolescent, a red flag would be if your adolescent isn't coming out and engaging with the family anymore,” says Dr. Pete Loper Jr.

It's important to watch for symptoms like oversleeping, isolation or appetite changes. So before warmer months do come, you can still try your best to combat symptoms affecting you.