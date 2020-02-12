San Angelo PD asking for help locating three wanted suspects

One of the three being sought by the SAPD is wanted for questioning in an active murder investigation.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is asking for help locating three wanted suspects.

According to an SAPD Facebook post, the suspects are Wendy McCluskey, 29; David H. Roe, 35; and Gabriel Contreras, 28.

McCluskey has a warrant of arrest for tampering with evidence and is also needed for questioning in an active murder investigation. She could be in San Angelo, Midland, Odessa, Big Spring or Andrews.

Roe has a warrant of arrest for state jail felony fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Contreras has a warrant of arrest for first-degree burglary of habitation - intent other felony.

There could be a reward for information on their whereabouts.

The SAPD is reminding residents to never try to apprehend a suspect themselves, because it could be dangerous.