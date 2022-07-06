East Texas Purple Heart recipient, former POW asks for 100 cards for 100th birthday

Archie Thomas will celebrate his Centenarian birthday on July 13 and is asking for 100 cards to celebrate.

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas veteran is asking for one thing for his 100th birthday....cards.

Army Air Corp veteran and former Prisoner of War (POW) Archie Thomas will celebrate his Centenarian birthday on July 13 and is asking for 100 cards to commemorate the special event.

Thomas served in World War II and was awarded the prestigious Purple Heart.

To send a card to this true American hero, mail it to the following address:

Archie Thomas

c/o Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home

11466 Honor Lane

Tyler, Texas 75708