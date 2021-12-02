Texas law requires pets to be brought inside during severe weather

This includes temperatures below freezing and heat advisories.

TEXAS, USA — As temperatures plunge below freezing over the weekend and until Monday, make sure to bring your pets inside.

Not only is it too cold for them to be outside, it's also illegal.

According to Section 821 of the Texas Statute, it is illegal to restrain your dog during certain weather conditions.

This includes freezing temperatures, heat advisories, hurricanes, tropical storms and tornado warnings.