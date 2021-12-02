Texas law requires pets to be brought inside during severe weather

TEXAS, USA — As temperatures plunge below freezing over the weekend and until Monday, make sure to bring your pets inside.
Not only is it too cold for them to be outside, it's also illegal.
According to Section 821 of the Texas Statute, it is illegal to restrain your dog during certain weather conditions.
This includes freezing temperatures, heat advisories, hurricanes, tropical storms and tornado warnings.
Section 821 also covers things like ensuring pets have proper food and water and the seizure of animals that are being improperly treated.