The event will be a fundraiser for Sassys Dogs Rescue.

MIDLAND, Texas — Tall City Brewery is teaming up with Sassys Dog Rescue for a "Pints and Pet Photos" event.

The event will run at the brewery from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 12.

Tasha Sport will be there to photograph dogs with a Fourth of July theme.

For a $25 donation, you can get up to three high resolution photos of your dog as well as a pint of beer for yourself.

Funds raised will go to supporting Sassys Dog Rescue help dogs in need in West Texas.