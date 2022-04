She is a six year old German Shepherd who is calm and laid back.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Taiko, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

She is a six year old German Shepherd who is calm and laid back.

The MHC says Taiko gets along well with children, but was owner surrendered because she didn't get along with another small dog in her former home.

Taiko likes to pick a person and stick by their side.