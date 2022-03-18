MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Rascal, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Rascal is a one year old Pitbull mix with a beautiful red and white coat and splotches of red around his ears and right eye.
He was found along with his brother Braxton as a stray on the streets of Midland before being rescued and taken to MHC.
Rascal can be a bit nervous in new situations and cautious around new people until he knows them better, and would appreciate a quieter home with older children.
Humans who are patient to help build trust and give him some training would be a good fit. He sometimes forgets he's not a small puppy anymore and gets too excited.
A home with plenty of room to roam and opportunities for exercise so he can enjoy his zoomies would be ideal
If you are interested in meeting Rascal, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.