MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Rascal, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Rascal is a one year old Pitbull mix with a beautiful red and white coat and splotches of red around his ears and right eye.

He was found along with his brother Braxton as a stray on the streets of Midland before being rescued and taken to MHC.

Rascal can be a bit nervous in new situations and cautious around new people until he knows them better, and would appreciate a quieter home with older children.

Humans who are patient to help build trust and give him some training would be a good fit. He sometimes forgets he's not a small puppy anymore and gets too excited.

A home with plenty of room to roam and opportunities for exercise so he can enjoy his zoomies would be ideal