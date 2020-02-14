MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Ralphy, our Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Ralphy is a 4-year-old male feisty and playful chihuahua mix

He was recently returned back after his owner became ill and could no longer provide for his care.

Ralphy also has his look-alike buddy, Carlos, who visited NewsWest 9 last week. Both Ralphy and Carlos hope to stay together in their future forever home.

Watch the video to hear Jolina Okazaki and Terra Acox tell you all about him and see if Ralphy is the perfect fit for you!

