MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Purdy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Purdy is a five-month-old lab/pit mix who was rescued with her siblings after being dumped.

The puppies were taken in by a good Samaritan who stepped up and fostered them while they received vet care and vaccinations.

While they unfortunately contracted parvo, Purdy battled and made it.

She does need some leash training as well as basic obedience.