ODESSA, Texas — If you have ever wanted to help out a pet in need of a home, then now is your chance.

The pets at the Odessa Animal Control will need love and care for the Christmas holiday.

On Dec. 23, the shelter is hoping to find temporary homes for the pets until after the holiday.

Those who can provide an adoring home for the animals will be provided with food.

All foster parents will sign a waiver for temporary adoption.

The pets can be brought back the day after Christmas on Dec. 26 or if your heart has grown so big of love for your adored foster pet, you will be able to adopt them.

If interested in how to get the process started for temporary adoption, visit the Odessa Animal Control or call 432-368-3527