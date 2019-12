MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Marge, our Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Marge is a 5-year-old plump one-eyed Chihuahua Mix. She and her adopted sister, Mabel, love each other very much and would love to stay together. Mabel also visited our studio a few weeks ago.

Mabel visits the studio for Pet of the Week

Midland Humane Coalition

Watch the video to hear Dana Morris and Terra Acox tell you all about him and see if Marge is the perfect fit for you!