MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Freckles, our Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition!
Watch the video to hear reporter Sammi Steele and Terra Acox tell you all about him and see if Louie is the perfect fit for you!
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Freckles, our Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition!
Watch the video to hear reporter Sammi Steele and Terra Acox tell you all about him and see if Louie is the perfect fit for you!