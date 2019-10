ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter is holding a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 5.

Dogs and cats can receive their bordetella, rabies and DA2PPV vaccinations, as well as a city or county license, for only $30.

Micro chips will also be available for $15.

Dogs at the clinic must be leashed while cats must be in a carrier.

For more information you can call 432-368-3527.

The shelter is located at 910 W. 42nd Street.