ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be holding a rabies vaccination clinic on May 6.

Cats and dogs can receive a rabies shot for $15.

The shelter is also offering $15 for microchips for pets as well.

This clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be cash only.